Idaho House Bill 1193, the Childhood Development Grant, failed passage only by two votes in 2021 and is slated to go back to the House for a final vote in the 2022 legislative session. This bill would use a $6 million grant to push books with language like the following examples:
Written and illustrated by Innosanto Nagara, founder of Design Action Collective, a self-described Marxist organization that believes “capitalism is an inherently exploitative and alienating system; socialism presents a positive alternative.” This group also believes “the U. S. government is the main impediment to peace and justice on a global scale.”
Let me invite you into a random sampling of this “fun alphabet book,” with “playful images and tongue-twisting rhymes that show a world of justice and equal rights”:
“‘A’ is for Activist. Advocate. Abolitionist. Ally. Actively Answering a Call to Action. Are You an Activist?”
The first page of the book portrays a “playful image” of a young person’s hand, fist raised in protest and a black cat dangling from the top of the page, looking antagonistically at the youngster’s protest hand.
“‘N’ is for NO. No! No! No! Yes to what we want. No to what must go! No! No! No!”
A rumpled-brow child is carrying his “NO JUSTICE; NO PEACE — NO” placard, with his brother riding astride his grandfather’s neck and all fists up in demonstration. The cat has his own placard: “NO DOGS.”
“‘P’” is for Pea-Pea-Peace March! Pro-Pro-Protest! Pow-Pow-Power to the Pee-Pee-PEOPLE!”
Six young protesters, with their hands held high in dissent and rancorous expressions on their faces, look like they’re there for anything but peace.
“‘S’” is for Sun, Sol, Solar! Super Star! Stellar power! Fuels all life, not just flowers. Energized homes, cars, and showers. Silly Selfish Scoundrels Sucking on Dinosaur Sludge! Boo! Hiss!”
A saber-toothed tiger sits atop solar panels. Could this 42-million-year-old predatory mammal with long, curved saber-shaped canine teeth represent the dreadful oil and gas industry? Maybe Mr. Nagara forgot to remember that petrochemicals derived from oil and natural gas make the manufacturing of over 6,000 everyday products and high-tech devices possible.
“‘X’” is for Malcolm. As in Malcolm X. History’s lessons can be complex. Remember Parks. Remember King. Remember Malcolm. And let freedom ring!”
Perhaps Mr. Nagara should peruse his history lessons a little more carefully, given Malcolm X was sentenced to 10 years in prison for felonious activity and was a Muslim minister who advocated the separation of Black and white Americans. Malcolm X also publicly criticized Martin Luther King Jr. and his mainstream civil rights movement for its emphasis on nonviolence and racial integration.
Loving our 2-year-old and 4-year-old grandsons as we do, I know from experience that this age group loves storytelling that is imaginative, funny, silly and colorful. To contemplate introducing crass — and historically incorrect — books such as this says all there needs to be said about Idaho’s deteriorating education system.
If you care about your little children and grandchildren as we do, please pay attention to your legislators and make sure they don’t accept this or any other grant like it.