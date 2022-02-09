The wisest Americans understood that this is a nation where we dare to dream that our collective best efforts will help people reach their greatest potential. Jefferson was among the first to put it to words: “All men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
Our laws from the beginning encouraged innovation, rewarded hard work, and made the rule of law, rather than rule of the capricious, the standard to live up to. People complain there are too many American lawyers, but one of the genius things we decided is that there would be a robust effort in this country to apply the law correctly and fairly and that putting effort and resources into that was worthwhile. American pioneers of our newly born nation used the laws to create agreements, fearlessly risking their capital and lives to spread from the settled coast to open the abundance of Kentucky and the Ohio valley harvests to the nation, then on to the Great Plains, the Rocky Mountains and the border of the Pacific coast to make a place for their posterity.
Of course, those descendants didn’t give up the American dream either. There’s something so American about the way two humble bicycle makers in Ohio got inspired to take fellow citizens into the air when the world’s educated elite of the day had pronounced controlled flight a complete impossibility. After years of hard work, sacrifice and study, the bounds of gravity gave way to the energy and faith of the Wright brothers, and generations to follow have been blessed with fast travel.
Edison and others tied the country together with communication improvements. Ingenuity and selfless sacrifice by our military have saved countless people the world over from a life of drudgery. Our exported values and enlightened political understanding have illuminated and changed the dark corners of the earth.
It’s still going on in front of us. Steve Jobs aimed to make computers the bicycle of the mind so that our intellect could go so much farther than before. Today an immigrant like Elon Musk still came here and took up the torch, leading the effort to make cars less polluting and space flight more affordable and accessible. The blessings of liberty passed down to our posterity should cause each of us in this great land to humbly give thanks.
Hopefully we never forget that the best noble efforts within each of us makes life happier for the whole, and that has always been what Americans are really aiming at.