This week we learned that distinguished Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh is the new Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general, running against former Republican Congressman Raul Labrador. It is significant in that Jim Jones, former chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court and former Republican state attorney general, will be Arkoosh’s campaign treasurer.

Jan Brown

This race ultimately will show how many Idahoans truly buy into the dangerous ideology of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which has helped isolate the more principled wing of the Republican Party. The platform passed at the recent Republican convention is chilling — a set of beliefs and policies that would effectively reduce personal freedoms, undermine public education, and weaken the essential separation of church and state in governmental actions and in personal health care decisions.

Jan Brown is the newly elected state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Democrats. She is a retired nonprofit executive with a life-long commitment to conservation and environmental education.

