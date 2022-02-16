Last week, a champion of the people’s sovereignty in Idaho stepped forth to give them some relief and was wounded deeply and mercilessly for her effort. Senator Christy Zito of Legislative District 23 proposed an expedient way to repeal the grocery tax, something Idahoans have requested for more than a decade. This regressive tax is insidious and harms Idahoans with the least means.
The power to tax is an evil that when foisted upon citizens, when cautiously needed, is very difficult to repeal. Idaho is a prime example with the 10-year struggle we have had to get the grocery tax repeal. Interestingly, five states in our union do not have sales tax. Of the other 45, only 13 tax groceries.
Disgustingly, Idaho has the third-highest grocery tax rate (6.1%) behind only two other states, Kansas (6.5%) and Mississippi (7.0%). Proposing a higher grocery tax rebate grows government and is not conservative. On Feb. 1, Sen. Zito made a motion to add the grocery tax repeal to House Bill 436, an income tax reduction bill. Our Constitution allows for more than one item per bill, so long as they are on the same subject.
Now, a grocery tax is very regressive. It requires families of the lowest income to pay the highest portion of that income to put food on the table. Conservative legislators champion limited government for the relief of the poorest among us. It appears that we may only be able to find one of those in the legislative upper house.
We believe and firmly assert that our legislatures are places where differences of opinion can be fastidiously defended. Sen. Zito was twice wounded and denied her opportunity to present her differences last week: first by the excoriating press release by the Senate majority caucus chair on Tuesday, and second on Wednesday when the Senate majority leader motioned to adjourn the session early at the very moment Sen. Zito, advocate for Idaho’s poor, was providing for the record the explanation of her motives. This was a clever way to obstruct debate and wasted nearly a half-day of the Legislature’s time. While adjourned, the Senate cannot conduct the people’s business.
We must not stand by idly when any person is treated by anyone else in our republic in a way that they themselves would not like to be treated, and we should stand up for Sen. Zito who was treated so reprehensibly. This goes far deeper than the conduct of the members in our legislative bodies. It touches you and me. It is the golden rule, the basis of the morality that we must preserve to continue our republic with the blessing of divine providence. Absent that blessing, we will crumble as have other republics during this world’s history. Against that possibility, we must begin anew and become more inclined to pray for those persons who by their actions are so disinclined to seek the same.
I believe we can disabuse each of our senators and representatives of such evil with the words that Albert Einstein gave us, “Never do anything against conscience even if the state demands it.”