Growing up in the Presbyterian Church, I remember with clarity a simple sermon on honesty. Our minister emphasized the importance of always telling the truth, and he compared telling lies with squeezing out toothpaste. We cannot take back lies once they leave our lips, he explained, just as we cannot force toothpaste back into the tube after we squeeze it out.

Jan Brown

The implication of this moral teaching is that there would be real consequences to telling lies and behaving dishonestly, but today our political system seems to tolerate and even reward such behavior. Perhaps that is why a clearly dishonest person like newly elected Congressman George Santos, R-N.Y., who admitted he “embellished” his resume, is likely to remain in his House seat even with angry local party officials and voters petitioning for his removal.

Janice Brown is a retired consultant and the state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

