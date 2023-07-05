A vote of no confidence is “a formal vote by which the members of a legislature or similar deliberative body, indicate that they no longer support a leader, government, etc.,” according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary.
On June 24 in Challis, the Idaho Republican Party accepted resolutions during its 2023 Idaho Republican Party State Central Committee, chaired by Idaho Republican Party chair, Dorothy Moon.
One of the aforementioned resolutions, which was accepted, was Resolution 2023-43 — A Resolution for Vote of No Confidence for Representatives for Voting against HB314 Veto Override and to Gov. Brad Little for his veto of House Bill 314.
In Article XIV, Section 4, of the Republican Party Platform, it declares that “the Idaho Republican Party recognizes that children are a heritage of the Lord. We believe parents, not the state, have a sacred duty and a legal right to rear their children in love and righteousness, to provide for their temporal and spiritual needs, and to teach them to be law-abiding citizens.”
These God-given rights are quickly being eroded: Idaho Family Policy Center’s Pornography in Public Schools and Libraries report showed that more than 50 public schools and community libraries throughout the state had obscene books residing throughout their respective libraries. The Idaho Falls Public Library, itself, has approximately 50 obscene books nestled soundly throughout the entire, easily accessible-to-youth, third floor of its facility.
Legislative reform is necessary to protect children from accessing these obscene materials at taxpayer-funded public schools and community libraries. HB 314 was that bill.
Current state law prohibits the promotion, distribution or dissemination of material harmful to minors under section 18-1513, Idaho Code. Violators could be charged with criminal prosecution. However, schools, libraries, and their employees are exempted from prosecution. HB 314, a no-book-ban law, closed this loophole.
On April 5, Gov. Brad Little sent his HB 314 veto note to Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, stating: “This is an effort I know everyone in the Idaho Legislature supports. However, I am concerned that harmful content can be much more easily accessible to youth on their phones and the internet, not at their libraries.”
He then encouraged all Idahoans to do his, and the Legislature’s, job and “become familiar with the local policies of their duly elected library or school trustee boards and engage directly with the officials who oversee them.”
On April 6, HB 314 was brought before the House of Representatives to override the governor’s veto. Fourteen Republicans, including Stephanie Mickelsen from Bonneville County, voted no on the HB 314 veto override, causing the override vote to fail by one vote.
In the Republican Party’s issuance of the aforementioned vote of no confidence to Gov. Brad Little and the 14 Republican turncoats, we who wholeheartedly support our minor children’s rights graciously acknowledge and express gratitude to those Republicans who met in Challis on June 24 and put our children first.
Our children truly are a heritage of the Lord, and we should treat them accordingly.
Carolyn Harrison is the co-founder of Parents Against Bad Books, an affiliate of Idaho Parents for Educational Choice.
