Anyone who has a chance to visit Washington, D.C., will reverently pause at the feet of Lincoln’s statue in his memorial and in this remarkable place say a silent prayer, thanking God for the talents of the best whoever led the United States.
His Gettysburg Address is cut deeply in the wall there: “We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
Lincoln knew how rare it is for a country to be governed by the will of the people — government “of the people, by the people, for the people.” The rule of law — application of the law impartially and consistently — gives the people’s will life. Lincoln protected this foundation of America at any cost — even his own blood.
President Lincoln would be dismayed at the disregard for law in the United States today. As he said in a speech as a young man: “Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well-wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of this country; and never to tolerate their violation by others. ... Let every man remember that to violate the law, is to trample on the blood of his father, and to tear the character of his own, and his children’s liberty.”
The Bonneville County Republicans agree with Lincoln and will celebrate his legacy on Friday at our Lincoln Day event. We continue to fight for Lincoln’s ideals, by obeying and sustaining the law. We stand with Lincoln and fight against fraudulent elections, as he did in his own day. We root out and extinguish graft and misuse of public funds, as he did. We support law enforcement. We humbly claim our right to express our views and our right to battle to apply Lincoln’s principles to the will of the people in our time, in an effort to help our people claim the blessings of the peace and prosperity that follows from law and order.
I am near the end of my tenure as the chairman of the Bonneville County Republicans. I love Lincoln and what he stands for. After all the battles, toil and tears of trying to help our community and nation over many years, I hope I have applied another of Lincoln’s cherished beliefs — that in winning others to your cause, you must first convince them that you are their sincere friend.
Like Lincoln, I and the other Bonneville County Republicans express our sincere friendship and extend an invitation for you to join with us in honoring Lincoln this Friday at Melaleuca Global Headquarters, regardless of your political leanings. Our speaker will be Larry Elder, who ran for governor of California in a recent recall election. General admission tickets are $50 and may be purchased at TicketLeap, under the “Heading Bonneville County Lincoln Days.” After all is said and done, our political differences are a trifle when compared to the love and regard Lincoln would encourage his fellow Americans to have for each other.
God bless the United States, the land Lincoln helped rise to its potential through great sacrifice, by his love for us.