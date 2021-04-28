An American in the early 19th century rests a flintlock on his shoulder and turns his eyes westward in pursuit of a better life. His rifle provides food and self-defense — a means of survival, to be sure. But is this all the framers intended with the Second Amendment?
Certainly not.
This is because life in the republic envisioned by James Madison and Alexander Hamilton was complicated. The Constitution, with its modest enumerated powers, reflects this complication. Its scope limits government overreach and places in the hands of those subject to it the freedom to pursue lofty ambitions without the fear of being suppressed by those in power.
But freedom invites uncertainty. The American dream is an ideal, not a guarantee. Hard work and dedication, plus a bit of luck, give any individual the power to enhance his own life and the lives of his fellow citizens and, in turn, maximize the power of the republic. Of course, there is a chance he fails, his work ethic or skill proving insufficient to triumph over cruel circumstances. Such a wide range of outcomes, from glorious to tragic, is a feature of the complicated American experience. This rugged individualism is at the heart of American exceptionalism — it is in large part what separates us from the socialist dictatorship, the military junta, the theocracy.
Life in a socialist dictatorship is by comparison quite simple. The individual experience is replaced by a collective one, his unique flame stamped out for the communal wellbeing. His potential outcomes are modest compared to those in the American republic, where liberty is not a limiting factor to achieving success. Simply put, individualism unlocks human potential, collectivism stifles it.
To secure individualism, the Founding Fathers understood the need for a respectful relationship between the government and the people. America’s founding documents reiterate the importance of this respect, from the Declaration of Independence to the preamble and Second Amendment of the Constitution. Madison and Hamilton expanded these ideas further in the Federalist Papers, covering everything from due process to property rights. The lofty goal of a self-governing people requires respect to be given to the people by the state, as it is explicitly understood that those who wish to govern themselves shall not be treated arbitrarily by those entrusted to carry out the law. In short, an armed society is a polite society.
So if self-reliance and individualism are core American values and the Constitution protects them in the Second Amendment and elsewhere, why should we be concerned? Regrettably, a growing number of Americans seek to tear down the old and build a new utopian society by ensuring select provisions of the Constitution are no longer honored. They view it as the Windsors in England — a relic of the past – all relevant authority extinguished.
Such an ill-informed crusade must be resisted with a firm commitment to our founding principles. Firearm ownership and its attendant responsibilities allow us to minimize the intrusion of nature, man and state, unlocking our full potential.