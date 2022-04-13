I was recently asked by a former White House colleague of mine to define “modern conservatism.” The question itself implies a certain necessity in modifying the word to fit the times — an implication to which I take exception. While conservatism may over time carry different overtones with different groups, a new definition is not warranted, as a classic one still fits the bill. If asked, politically literate citizens may provide a reasonable response to the same question asked of me. Answers usually include phrases such as “fiscal responsibility,” “limited government,” “accountability” and “traditional values”.
Strictly speaking, these are not definitions — they are means to conservative ends. When taken together, however, these ideas form a more digestible definition of conservatism, namely “the acknowledgment of trade-offs.” This is in stark opposition to a world view in which all things can be free — where progress is only inhibited by imagination and political will.
To illustrate the point, consider some of the fundamental laws that govern nature. The laws of conservation of energy, conservation of mass or conservation of momentum (derived from Newton’s observation about “equal and opposite forces”) each act to conserve something. Conserving energy, for example, suggests that energy is neither created nor destroyed — it is simply transformed from one form to another. This is a slightly more complicated way of saying “there is no such thing as free lunch,” and recognizing this suggests that as much emphasis should be placed on the unintended outcomes as on the desired ones.
When applied to policy, this straightforward view of the world allows for a concise problem statement — what are the trade-offs? Only after all trade-offs are understood can potential solutions be put forward for debate and consideration. Policy discussions for conservatives, then, should remain focused on balancing competing interests and acknowledging the harshness of reality. No idea is truly conservative if it fails to recognize the attendant consequences of its enactment.
Conservative intellectual G.K. Chesterton’s most famous contribution to conservative thought, known as “Chesterton’s Fence,” captures the idea nicely. He calls on us to first understand why things are as they are and do our best to understand the second-order effects of our actions before acting.
He said: “There exists in such a case a certain institution or law; let us say, for the sake of simplicity, a fence or gate erected across a road. The more modern type of reformer goes gaily up to it and says, ‘I don’t see the use of this; let us clear it away.’ To which the more intelligent type of reformer will do well to answer: ‘If you don’t see the use of it, I certainly won’t let you clear it away. Go away and think. Then when you can come back and tell me that you do see the use of it, I may allow you to destroy it.’”
While the driver may see the fence as an impediment, the rancher whose cattle it restrains may disagree.