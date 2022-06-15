Last month a beautiful thing happened in Idaho.
Political parties, which at their fundamental roots, are groups of free people who volunteer to form organizations that will advance their shared political values, held their primary nominations last month.
Every two years, near the bottom of the party primary ballot, you’ll find a name or two of someone in your own neighborhood who volunteers to help make up the organization of your preferred political party. (Unless you’re a Democrat — who struggle to find more than a dozen volunteers in our county.)
If not for these neighborhood precinct officers, there would be no Republican Party. Precinct officers aren’t famous, and they certainly aren’t professional paid politicians, but without these volunteers, there would be no party structure, no platform and no standard for candidates to rally around. There would also be no brand to recognize or rely on at the voting booth.
Political parties exist to actively advance their principles. The official Republican Party organization exists to actively push for things like lower taxes, less regulation and more support for traditional family values. We do this by lobbying elected officials, beating Democrats and seeking out ever better candidates.
The Republican Party reorganization process starts from the ground up. After each neighborhood picks its aforementioned precinct officers, the first thing they do is gather together and reorganize party leadership. First for the county, next for the region and then by sending delegates to the state convention — where state leaders are chosen as well as delegates to the national level. Every two years this whole process repeats itself from the ground up. It’s a wonderful thing.
Yet the official Republican Party in Bonneville county is certainly not without critics.
Democrats (open or closeted) certainly don’t want to see the GOP be effective in its goals. Moderate devotees of the status quo don’t want the GOP to be active in making progress. Even our own political candidates, who sometimes get confused about the nature of the party, are occasionally critical of the official party organization. Special interest lobbies can be critical too when their interests don’t align with the grassroots organization. Ultimately, no political party can please everyone. The GOP is an organization that exists specifically to advance the goals of its platform — not just to be a neutral bystander. As an organization, we seek as much popular support as possible to advance our cause. We also ask the affiliated public to help choose the most popular nominees. But none of that changes what a political party is at its roots.
So, if you support lower taxes, smaller government and traditional family values, please come see who we are, what we do and what we’re all about. You don’t have to rely on the liberal media or the critics of the party. We’re an actual organization with a purpose, and you are welcome to come and see. You’ll find almost 50 of your friends and neighbors filling positions here in our county, but we always need more help. We have big goals.