No matter how you spin it, it has been an interesting summer for Idaho’s voters. Reagan’s “big Republican Party tent” is splitting apart. Attorney General Raúl Labrador’s attempt to define the Open Primaries Initiative was brought up short by Idaho’s Supreme Court. The common thread linking these stories is that extreme elements within the Republican Party want to control our political discourse so that alternate perspectives are silenced. This smells like authoritarianism and should scare us straight to the voting booth.

Todd Devries

Columnist George Will once said, “The Republican Party today lives in terror of its voters, and that’s, again, a very dangerous political condition.”

Todd DeVries is a local mental health expert and the state committeeman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

