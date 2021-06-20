Carrie: Want some good news? The Auditorium District Event Center is finally happening. It’s called the “Mountain America Center.”
Jerry: Is this a city of Idaho Falls project?
Carrie: No. In 2011, Idaho Falls voters created a separate Auditorium District operated by a board of five elected community members. There is no connection with the city government or the Civic Auditorium.
Jerry: Is any taxpayer money going into this?
Carrie: No. It has two funding sources: 1) a 5% “transient room tax” aka “bed tax” charged to folks who stay in hotels/motels and Airbnb-type bookings within Idaho Falls’ city’s geographic limits and 2) private donations.
Jerry: Does that raise a lot of money?
Carrie: In 2019, bed taxes generated $2.35 million. They project $2.5 million for 2021 now that the hospitality industry is recovering from COVID-19.
Jerry: What about donations?
Carrie: During the past two years, they have raised over $9.6 million in private funds. Major donations include Mountain America Credit Union, $4.5 million; Golden Valley Natural Hero Jerky, $2 million; Blue Cross, $1 million; $500,000 each from Teton Auto Group and Admiral Beverage; and $400,000 from Bingham Healthcare.
Jerry: Wow, that’s impressive. What are the construction costs?
Carrie: The total is about $58 million of which $7 million was spent earlier on the building pad, underground utilities, site preparation, redoing Pioneer Road and building Event Center Drive. The remaining building construction costs are $51 million.
Jerry: Sounds like a big building.
Carrie: It’s 124,000 square feet containing a 27,000-square-foot arena with 4,000 permanent seats — up to 6,000 if you put seats on the arena floor for concerts. It also includes an 11,000 square foot conference center with portable walls that can subdivide the space.
Jerry: What will it be used for?
Carrie: The anchor tenant is junior hockey, for amateur 16 to 21-year-old players and will be part of the North American Tier 3 Hockey League. The facility will also host music concerts and events, like “Disney on Ice,” rodeos, motorsports, trade shows, high school graduations, etc.
Jerry: Where’s the construction money coming from?
Carrie: They are using “certificates of participation.” This is a financial instrument in which investors purchase a share of the lease revenue of a facility. These certificates, underwritten by Raymond James, have been totally sold, netting the Auditorium District $41 million. Add in almost $10 million in private donations, and they’ve about got the building construction covered.
Jerry: I understand the Auditorium District will initially be paying $2.5 million per year to service the debt. That will increase to $3 million annually in 10 years. The bed taxes should nicely cover that.
Carrie: That leaves the event center ticket, concession, rental fees, sponsorships, etc. to cover their operating costs. The facility will be managed by Centennial Management owned by Elmore Sports Group, the same folks who own the Chukars baseball team. They also operate the Maverick Center in Utah.
Jerry: What I like about this deal is Idaho Falls property taxpayers are not on the hook if the Auditorium District fails. There is absolutely no taxpayer involvement or risk.
Carrie: The construction contractors are Bateman Hall and Hogan Construction. The opening is scheduled for October 2022.
Jerry: We applaud Auditorium District Executive Director Rob Spear. In his two years on the job, he has successfully completed the financial package to make this project a reality.
Carrie: Rob says they still need to raise about $2 million to cover furniture and equipment. And they’re offering some great naming opportunities and premium seats for donors to do that.
Jerry: As Winston Churchill once said: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”