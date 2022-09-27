The lawsuit filed against the Bonneville County Republicans was nothing more than a bully tactic designed to intimidate, silence and discourage volunteers from participating in the party. What the bullies didn't expect was for those volunteers to push back.

Andrew Russell

As Donald J. Trump wrote, "Confront a strong, competent person, and he'll fight back harder than ever. Confront a bully, and in most cases he'll fold like a deck of cards." — "The Art of the Deal"

Andrew Russell is the youth committee person for the Bonneville County Republican Party

