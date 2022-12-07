The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “counterfeit” as follows: “adjective. Made in imitation of something else with intent to deceive.” Along these lines, a convincing counterfeit currency looks and feels like money, but it holds absolutely zero value.
Counterfeit truths and principles are more prevalent and dangerous than blatant lies. As we enter this Christmas season, which is based on religious beliefs, allow me to expose one of the most dangerous counterfeits being sold to us — the counterfeit imitating religious freedom.
The first right mentioned in the Bill of Rights is religious freedom. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” This guarantees that government cannot form an official religion, as had happened in England and driven the pilgrims to flee to the Americas. It also promises us that the government cannot take any action to stop us from exercising our religious beliefs.
So, what does religious freedom’s counterfeit look like? Allow me to cite an organization I believe is one of the most powerful counterfeiters threatening our freedom — the American Civil Liberties Union: “Prayers (and) scriptural readings … violate the First Amendment because they promote religion. This is true even if the prayer is ‘non-denominational.’ … Moments of silence might be unconstitutional. … Student-led prayer is unconstitutional too.”
This statement is based on a perverted interpretation of the phrase “separation of church and state.” Many are surprised to learn that this term is not found anywhere in the Constitution or any other foundational U.S. document. It actually comes from Thomas Jefferson’s letter responding to Danbury Baptist Church’s concern that “what religious privileges we enjoy … we enjoy as favors granted, and not as inalienable rights. … If those who seek after power and gain under the pretense of government and religion should reproach their fellow men — should reproach their order magistrate, as a(n) enemy of religion, law, and good order, because he will not, dare not, assume the prerogatives of Jehovah and make laws to govern the kingdom of Christ.”
The concern Jefferson’s letter addressed was not that religion would influence the public square. In fact, Thomas Jefferson didn’t see religious influence in government as a problem at all. After all, Jefferson himself invoked religious beliefs in our nation’s founding document, “they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.” The fear in Jefferson’s day was that the government would form laws restricting religion. Jefferson assured the Danbury Baptists that government could not restrict religion because the First Amendment built a “wall of separation between Church & State.”
Jefferson never intended to suggest that religion could not show its face in government or the public square. Ironically, the aforementioned enemies of religion, law and good order have perversely twisted Jefferson’s words in an attempt to remove any religious beliefs or expression from the public square.
This Christmas, don’t hesitate to express your religious beliefs in public — it’s your God-given and Constitution-guaranteed right, no matter what the pitiful peddlers of counterfeit say.
In that vein, remember that the spirit of Christmas is the spirit of Christ. God be praised for the joy we feel this Christmas season.
Andrew Russell is the Youth Committee Person for the Bonneville County Republican Party.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.