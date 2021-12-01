I’ve had the pleasure of working closely with Chinese nationals contributing on the job and in school here in America. They are great friends, work hard and are interesting to talk politics with. But I could never understand why it was like pulling teeth to get them to say what they really thought.
Then I read about how Mao grew his communist government with absolute terror, accusing people of being his enemy. He taught that a sense of humor was a tactic of anti-communist spies. Mao tortured people until they named who was saying bad things about him in private and then summarily executed those people for even rumored criticism. No wonder people raised in that environment learned of the necessity of hiding anything they were thinking or any emotion they were feeling.
On top of that, despite all the talk about the plight of the peasants, Mao’s actions showed his focus was on gaining power and territory. He sold out his countrymen and sacrificed them on the altar of his ambition whenever he thought it would weaken a rival or topple Chiang Kai-Shek’s government. Mao did all he could to get the Japanese to destroy the Chinese army because he had no concern for his people. It was all about stability and control, no matter the cost to freedom, without regard to the consent of the governed.
After taking over the country following World War II, Mao perfected his lying false narratives and passed the torch along. His successors pivoted to capital-style markets to get rich. But the goal to crush freedom and take power and land never ended, it was just slowed by free America. China is still moving to snuff out American-style freedom in their sphere of influence, as we see in Hong Kong, Taiwan, etc. Afghanistan was a major investment in trying to keep one of China’s neighbors free and showing Afghanistan we’d help it out against a bully. China supported and armed the Taliban. It was really a proxy war about how hard we would support Afghani freedom. Biden unwisely threw in the towel before the fight was over. Now, China is actively investing there and expanding with the old Mao approach — grab land and power but now backed up with big bucks.
Other nations are starting to sell out to China too. Afghan borders will give China access to assert influence in Iran and Pakistan and dictate future Middle East policy and oil. Someday Biden will be known as another Chamberlain who missed his chance to be on the right side of history in foreign affairs.
By conceding Afghanistan to China, Biden has done a grave disservice to the future of America’s leadership for freedom in the world. We had better learn that we are in a fistfight with China, and if they don’t respect us, we let them set an agenda that looks nothing like the American dream for the future, which is worth every effort to keep alive.