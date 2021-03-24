As local students begin the third trimester of the school year, the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is pleased to announce our third annual essay contest. In an effort to foster a greater understanding of our nation’s foundational documents and the individual liberties they contain, the BCRCC has chosen this as our 2021 essay contest question: “After reading the First Amendment of the Constitution, we encourage all students to consider their family, community and nation as they reflect upon these rights. Choose a single right from the First Amendment. Expound on this right, and how the protection of this right is a benefit to our society. Be specific and give examples.”
As Republicans, we believe free enterprise and individual initiative have brought this nation and state opportunity, economic growth and prosperity. As we pass the one-year anniversary of “15 days to stop the spread,” we are reminded that the last 12 months have been difficult, marred by lockdowns, mandates and business restrictions. This year has presented some unique challenges for students who may have been considered non-essential workers. So, as an added incentive, this year the BCRCC essay contest will be “winner take all” with a grand prize of $1,000.
This contest is open to all Bonneville County graduating and incoming high school seniors. We ask that all participants submit their essays electronically via email to bcrccessay@gmail.com. Further details and additional guidelines will be posted on the BCRCC Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bonnevilleGOP. All entries must be at least 500, but no more than 1,000, words long. Entries for this contest will close on Memorial Day, May 31. The BCRCC is proud to reward the efforts of our community’s young adults and pleased to provide our local students with the opportunity to explore the deeper meanings of our closely guarded freedoms.
Consistent with the principles stated in the Idaho platform of the Grand Old Party, the BCRCC values the teaching of our nation’s founding documents in public education. The United States of America was founded on legal, political and economic systems based on Judeo-Christian principles. We support curricula whose foundation, text and supplemental documentation are the original founding documents, including the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and founders’ writings. So, with this in mind, we wish all high school junior and senior students the best of luck in this endeavor.