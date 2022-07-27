It was a packed house in May when the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee met to choose delegates for the State Convention. A contentious primary and local grassroots movements like Stand Up For Idaho spurred new interest in political participation.

Diane Jensen
Jensen

Based on our population, Bonneville County sends 41 delegates to the convention, the fourth largest delegation in the state. Over 90 people showed up to volunteer their time to fill these slots, and as a result, we were able to fill our whole slate of delegates for the first time in years with some to spare.

Diane Jensen is the second vice chair of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

