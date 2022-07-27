It was a packed house in May when the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee met to choose delegates for the State Convention. A contentious primary and local grassroots movements like Stand Up For Idaho spurred new interest in political participation.
Based on our population, Bonneville County sends 41 delegates to the convention, the fourth largest delegation in the state. Over 90 people showed up to volunteer their time to fill these slots, and as a result, we were able to fill our whole slate of delegates for the first time in years with some to spare.
Delegate hopefuls were required to complete a form with the state and then were given time to introduce themselves at the special Central Committee meeting. Elected precinct committee officers then voted for delegates who would best represent the conservative people of their precincts. At their own expense, the delegates registered with the state to the tune of $150-$200 each, found accommodations and made travel plans.
By state convention rules, 1/3 of those delegates were then assigned to one of four committees at the convention that includes credentialing, rules, resolutions and platforms by the presiding Chairman Tom Luna. It was no surprise that most of those delegates were assigned to the platform committee that wouldn’t be addressing Luna’s lawsuit against the BCRCC in any form.
Undeterred, delegates attended every meeting and class so we could come back to the county better informed about things like water issues and how to stop Idaho from turning blue. When it came time to vote on each committee report, all 41 delegates were present and informed. When it came time to vote out rogue Chairman Tom Luna, all 41 delegates were present, showed their photo ID (thanks to a new rule drafted by Myleah Keller and Mark Fuller and adopted at the last state meeting) and cast their votes helping to elect a new chair Dorothy Moon.
Ultimately, when other delegations left en masse in an attempt to prevent us from having a quorum and doing any more business like passing our resolution to dismiss the lawsuit against us, all 41 delegates stood strong. In fact, we all stayed until the bitter end passing that resolution with a little help from our friends in the massive Ada County and Kootenai County delegations.
Along with those 41 delegates, we had numerous alternates waiting in the wings to be called up at a moment’s notice so as not to lose any voting power. Convention Chair and BCRCC first vice Chair Anthony Tirino did a great job wrangling delegates and navigating the often daunting processes of registering delegates.
Overall, Bonneville County was a presence and a force to be reckoned with at this year’s convention. And we can proudly say we had a hand in some epic and historic wins for conservatives in the great state of Idaho.
Diane Jensen is the second vice chair of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.