In an opinion piece in the Idaho Statesman, former Boise State University president Robert Kustra suggested registered Idaho Democrats should consider changing their political party affiliation in order to vote in the closed Republican primary elections. Why?
Idaho is mostly a Republican state. However, there’s a growing and more evident rift in the Republican Party between the RINO Republicans, i.e. Republicans In Name Only, and conservative Republicans. The RINOs call themselves conservative Republicans and label the pro-America, constitutionalist Republicans as “right-wingers” (anarchists) and “extremists” (constitutional patriots who “cling to their Bibles and guns”).
Fascists, socialists, Marxists, communists and dictators are all on the far-left and espouse complete government control. We call them the left or leftists. Liberals are the leftists’ doormen. On the far right, right-wingers are proponents of no government and espouse anarchy. Antifa (right-wing anarchists) aren’t Republicans by any stretch of the imagination.
The constitutional Republicans have labeled themselves as conservatives because they wish to conserve the values upon which America was built. These Republicans are hardly right-wingers. They’re actually the true moderates because they believe in limited government. RINOs have labeled themselves conservatives because they like the way the game of politics has always been played and want it to stay that way.
So, how does one distinguish between the two, and which ones do the Democrats support and why?
During Trump’s tenure and afterward, we’ve discovered our elected officials are not actually running our country. Our country is being run by the unelected bureaucratic alphabet agencies, the military-industrial complex, the big corporations, and the medical-industrial complex and their lobbyists. In Idaho, the RINOs cater to these big corporations and the medical-industrial complex and do not stand up for the rights of the citizens of Idaho. Look at how they have handled the pandemic and vaccine mandates. The RINOs in office have refused to stand up for small businesses and individuals but anxiously jump in to protect big business.
This is what has precipitated the rift within the Republican party in Idaho. Constitutional conservative Republicans are trying to take back their party. This conservative movement may succeed and may result in the election of representatives who actually represent the people instead of the big corporations and medical complex. This apparently concerns the RINOs and the leftist Democrats enough to encourage the Democrats to lie (misrepresent their party affiliation) and weigh in on the side of the RINOs.
Would this be election fraud? Idaho Code 18-2306 says, “Every person not entitled to vote, who fraudulently attempts to vote … is guilty of a misdemeanor.” Is encouraging someone to lie to change their party affiliation and fraudulently vote in a closed primary inciting the commission of a crime? Let’s see how the RINOs in the Legislature and their attorneys address this issue.
Actions speak louder than words. We will be able to identify RINOs by looking at who their actions (or inactions) and votes benefit. They will identify themselves and “by their fruits we shall know them”.
As Barry Goldwater wisely said: “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice. And moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.”