The president and CEO of Mountain States Policy Center, which styles itself as an “independent, free market think tank,” recently floated a thought piece on how to improve Idaho’s public school system. First, MSPC contends we can restore faith in public schools by using taxpayer money to fund private education. Second, it contends we should increase transparency in public school budgeting.

MSPC’s first proposal calls for the Legislature to establish and fund universal education savings accounts, which parents could use to pay for private schooling for their children. In other words, a form of a voucher system, much like the Idaho Freedom Foundation has repeatedly called for over the years. Unlike the Freedom Foundation, the think tank does not call for the outright destruction of the public school system, but its proposal would cause serious damage to public schools.

