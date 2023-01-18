In May 2017, Bonneville County voters approved a new taxing district after turning Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college. The proponents of the new College of Eastern Idaho relied heavily on a Community College Study Panel Report to advance their argument to create CEI. In October 2022, CEI announced a growth of 8% in student enrollment from the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022.

The Post Register reported that “according to official college records, the school has enrolled more students every year since becoming a community college five years ago. The college has had a 187.27% increase over the last five years going from a registration number of 809 students in the fall of 2017 to 2,324 students in 2022.”

Bryan Smith serves as the state committeeman for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

