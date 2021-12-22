The Revolutionary War was not going well. Several crushing defeats, including the loss of New York City, made the colonists wonder if success was even possible. Supplies were low and the soldiers were losing hope. The sagging morale of troops and citizens caused 44-year-old Gen. George Washington to question their resolve: “I hope these losses will rouse the virtue of America; if she does not exert herself now, she does not deserve the independence she has declared. … What costs us little, we do not value enough.”
Washington sought a quick victory that would bolster the disheartened troops. He needed a “Hail Mary pass“ to save the failing American Revolution. As winter set in, 1,400 Hessian troops took up winter quarters in Trenton, New Jersey. These were hired German soldiers who fought for the British. Today we would call them mercenaries. Washington knew only the element of surprise would give the Continental Army a chance at victory, and he kept his plans almost entirely secret so that most of his men knew nothing of their mission.
Washington divided his troops into three groups, and at 11 p.m. on Christmas night, began to cross the Delaware River, which was half frozen and filled with ice chunks. Two of the groups failed to cross, but Washington’s 2,400 men made the river crossing in four hours. By midnight the rain had turned to sleet and snow, and most of the soldiers had to stand throughout the crossing, as the boats were filling with water. Captured boats were used to ferry horses, artillery and ammunition across the river in addition to the men they carried. Troops then marched 10 miles through the dark night, arriving at Trenton just before sunrise.
The enemy had been warned by spies of Washington’s actions, but the Hessians simply did not believe anyone could attack under those conditions. Washington’s troops surrounded the town, and the Hessians were still groggy from the previous day’s celebration. Continental soldiers quickly overwhelmed the German defenses and captured 1,000 enemies at a cost of only four American lives. Stories of the bold victory grew as they reached the colonists. The Battle of Trenton was a huge confidence boost to the army and proved that citizen warriors could stand up to professional German soldiers and prevail, by the grace of God. Without this victory, the war would likely have been lost and our country never born.
As we celebrate Christmas in 2021, we stand at a crossroads not unlike the battles facing Washington. Many in our society expect free stuff from the government and, having sacrificed little for the liberty they enjoy, are willing to trade freedom for a “mess of safety pottage,” or to give it away to those unworthy and unappreciative. From our warm homes in Idaho, the land of the free, we must ever remember the brave cold men who risked all on Christmas Day, 1776 to bestow upon us the greatest nation ever to exist. May God bless the United States of America.