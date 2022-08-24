I had the opportunity to attend the state Republican Party’s convention in Twin Falls last month. It was quite the learning experience for someone who has had no prior political involvement. Up until the recent turn of events, I had no desire to see behind the curtain of the political stage.
One of the central issues of the convention was cross-over voting in closed primaries. In the discussion on this rule in the rules committee, an individual got up and said, “My mother’s been a lifelong Republican, and they endorsed another candidate.”
Wait, what? Was that not allowed? Did I miss something? It seems the part that was left out of that statement was: My mother was the chosen one, the heir apparent, the hand-picked successor to the prior seat holder and they (the local Central Committee) were supposed to endorse her.
Members of the BCRCC and the community spent hundreds of hours talking to candidates to determine whether they and their campaigns aligned with the Republican platform and Republican values. The sample ballot that resulted had links to this entire vetting process. But, apparently, such in-depth information and scrutiny was neither allowed nor desired. Apparently, the designated candidates would not survive such scrutiny, so they chose not to participate.
This got me to thinking about how legislative seats are treated in Idaho. Many currently in office view their seats as something that they own to pass on to their designated heirs. All party members are then supposed to fall in line behind that “heir,” irrespective of whether that “heir” is in fact the best person for the job. For example, Dean Mortimer should not have been able to pass his seat on to Kevin Cook. Gary Marshall should not have been able to bequeath his seat to Stephanie Mickelsen. Britt Raybould should not be entitled to the seat her grandfather held for far too long.
I guess being new to the “game” of politics, I was unaware that this is how things are done. Unfortunately, while politics as usual has worked in the past, I think that politics as usual may be our downfall. I also think that I am not alone in this realization/awakening.
We all know that we are in a battle for the direction and helm of this state and nation. If we are not already in the ninth inning, we are very close to it. We will never win the fight against the Democrats, socialists, progressives and communists (the Left) and the disastrous direction that they want to take our state and nation unless we put our best and brightest players into the game! This may or may not be the designated heir. How are we supposed to know unless we are able to put them to the test?
The vast majority of the delegates at the convention sent a clear message back to the establishment (old money, family name, politics as usual) Republicans: Idaho is a state of pioneers and salt of the earth people. We do not believe in, nor bow to, an Idaho political aristocracy.
Barbara Miller serves as treasurer for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.