This month the owner-members of Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative received a nice year-end check based on their use of electricity during 2004 and a portion of 2005. The co-op distributed more than $2.5 million in patronage capital, representing revenues received in excess of operating expenses.

Jan Brown

Unlike corporations that distribute profits only to shareholders, electric co-ops pay “margins” back to their customers on a multi-year cycle to maintain operating reserves. Each year, the Fall River owner-members benefit from good stewardship on the part of its elected board, general manager and staff.

Jan Brown is a retired nonprofit executive and state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

