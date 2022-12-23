This month the owner-members of Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative received a nice year-end check based on their use of electricity during 2004 and a portion of 2005. The co-op distributed more than $2.5 million in patronage capital, representing revenues received in excess of operating expenses.
Unlike corporations that distribute profits only to shareholders, electric co-ops pay “margins” back to their customers on a multi-year cycle to maintain operating reserves. Each year, the Fall River owner-members benefit from good stewardship on the part of its elected board, general manager and staff.
Electric cooperatives exist because, in the 1930s, it was the only way to get electricity to remote farms and tiny towns all over America. Privately owned utilities would not invest beyond the profitable urban areas, so the federal government financed member-owned co-ops under the Rural Electrification Act of 1936. Since then, rural electric co-ops have been reliable enterprises, supplying electricity, promoting renewable energy and advocating for conservation across the country.
Cooperative businesses are all around us, although many operate incognito due to their branding preferences. Some of the oldest co-ops in Idaho are those associated with agriculture, as farmers long ago recognized the economic benefits of cooperation in buying their seed, fertilizer, gasoline and other inputs in bulk, as well as in jointly marketing and distributing their products.
Purchasing and service cooperatives exist all over America with familiar names, such as Carpet One, Ace Hardware and Best Western. Owners are not franchisees but join the co-op to benefit from common branding, collective marketing, bulk purchasing and specialized services.
Cooperatives often form when the marketplace fails to supply goods or services needed by a significant number of people. In the early 1900s, commercial banks did not extend credit to average people, especially to farmers, immigrants and people of color. Cooperative lending was the answer 100 years ago, with credit unions now serving 102 million account holders who also are member-owners.
Today the issue is affordable home ownership. We all know our real estate market is failing to serve young families, single-income households and seniors on fixed incomes. The Idaho Falls affiliate of Habitat for Humanity is meeting this challenge by advancing its new development, Petersen Place, as a member-owned, limited-equity housing cooperative.
Co-op residents will no longer struggle to pay ever-increasing rental costs. Instead, they will purchase a share in the overall development and pay monthly on a share loan, considered by the IRS as equivalent to a traditional mortgage. The security will be a member certificate as opposed to a property title, but the result will be the same. Residents will build equity on their share of the development that is theirs to keep when they choose to move out — including modest appreciation in the range of 2%-3%.
While housing co-ops are new to Idaho, they are doing well on both coasts and in the upper Midwest. It is time to be creative with addressing our workforce housing needs, and Petersen Place is a great start.
Jan Brown is a retired nonprofit executive and state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.
