The Sixth Annual Republican Lincoln Day event was held at Melaleuca headquarters last Friday night. True Republicans from all over the state came to this premiere gathering. The keynote speaker was talk show host and California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder who spoke with emotion about his family struggles and political battles. There were raffles, auctions and a dessert dash to raise funds for local candidates. Attended by nearly 700, the conservatives clearly carried the day in the straw poll which closed out the night.
Using electronic Txtwire voting software, all in attendance voted for their favorite Republican candidates in the May 17 primary election. All candidates were invited, but most “establishment” candidates chose to boycott the event sponsored by the very Republicans they seek to represent. Hard to understand why they seek nomination by a party they do not like. If you were seeking to hire a new employee, and one applicant refused to show up for the interview, would you hire the no show? Me neither.
The outcome showed the strong support for conservative candidates who attended the event. Newcomer Brian Scholz got 67% against incumbent Dave Lent’s 33% for the District 33 Senate seat. Lent chose not to attend. In the District 35B House seat, Chad Christensen’s 83% topped challenger Josh Wheeler’s 17%. Wheeler did not attend. In the District 32 Senate seat, Keith Newberry got 72% compared to Kevin Cook’s 28%. Cook initially purchased a table, but a family event that night prevented his attendance.
In other local races, Barb Ehardt received 92%, after being presented the State Republican Party’s Legislator of the Year award by Chairman Mark Fuller. Her opponent, perennial candidate Jeff Thompson, mustered only 3% and was another no show. Up and coming Nicholas Christiansen’s 88% completely overwhelmed the 12% garnered by no show Stephanie Mickelsen in the District 32A House race.
The statewide races followed this developing pattern. Janice McGeachin’s 85% swamped Brad Little’s little 9% and Ed Humpherys’ even smaller 7%. Lt. Governor challenger Priscilla Giddings’ 86% easily topped the paltry 10% who supported Scott Bedke. One of the best showings was the 91 % support for attorney general hopeful Raul Labrador. Labrador bested Art Macomber with just 6%, and Lawrence Wasden coming up short with only 3%, tying with Thompson for smallest of the evening.
In the 2nd District Congressional race, Bryan Smith garnered an 80% favorable vote, with Flint Christensen at 12% and Mike Simpson a distant third place at barely 8%. Seems like a good prediction in that race.
It is no surprise that Republican faithful support candidates loyal to party fundraising events. Interesting that those who boycott our events are the loudest in protesting when we donate to those who attend and are one of us. Voters should wonder whether those who question our donations, oppose our beliefs and shun our events are really part of our party. Politics is a two-way street and politicians work for the voters, not the other way around.