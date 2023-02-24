”Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and freedom.”Viktor Frankl

If I could give just one message to our Legislature, this would be it. Slow down, think and consult with people who share opposing views. Seek consensus, not control. This might be impossible for a Legislature dominated by one party and frequently beholden to the dog whistles of the far right, but a guy can dream, can’t he?

Todd Devries

Todd DeVries is a local counselor and the state committeeman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

