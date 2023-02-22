The Idaho Republican Party believes that individuals must be presumed innocent until proven guilty (Article 16, Law and Order with Justice). The presumption of innocence is said to be the golden thread that runs throughout criminal law. The United States Supreme Court ruled that “(t)he principle that there is a presumption of innocence in favor of the accused is the undoubted law, axiomatic and elementary, and its enforcement lies at the foundation of the administration of our criminal law,” according to Coffin v. United States, 156 U.S. 432, 453 (1895).
This directive is what keeps us from judging others out of suspicion or emotion and proving our conclusions beyond a reasonable doubt. It keeps us from presuming guilt by association or one’s failure to associate with our own jaded beliefs and faulty filters.
In the movie, “Presumed Innocent,” during the jury selection process, the judge asks a potential juror if the accused is guilty or innocent. The man, attempting to seem impartial, says, “I wouldn’t know.” The judge then excuses him from jury duty because he did not claim the defendant to be innocent. That should be the default starting point.
But are we, as a society, capable of presuming innocence or are we given to a hasty, emotionally driven conviction that strokes our own ego and confirms our biases? Criminal attorney Paul Castle of North Carolina advises his clients that: “The legal standard that you are presumed innocent until proven guilty is a fiction that is not going to help. Don’t rely on a legal fiction.”
Perhaps this pessimistic view is driven by a society plagued by a tendency to react rather than discern, to emote rather than pause to consider critically the many possible perspectives that stretch beyond our own default narrative.
Protesters often decry an injustice that they have not given the time to research and blindly follow the loudest voice in the metaphorical room. Online naysayers jump on the emotional wagon just to go along for the ride in an attempt to assert power or feel in control of something (likely fueled by a lack of control in their own lives or in their deficient character). I have to wonder how often they stop to consider their own motive or desired outcome for their behavior.
I would suggest that those who lash out online or send inflammatory emails (particularly those sent anonymously) are not only of weak character but are lazy. What a simple thing it is to allow the very basest parts of our character to tumble unbridled from our mouths or keyboards without the consideration of a second thought, or any desire to be understood or to understand. It may be good advice to take a beat, take a breath and ask better questions (or any at all) before formulating an opinion compiled of nothing but knee-jerk reactions and venomous vitriol.
Beverly Kingsford is from Idaho Falls. She is executive committee assistant for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.