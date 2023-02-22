The Idaho Republican Party believes that individuals must be presumed innocent until proven guilty (Article 16, Law and Order with Justice). The presumption of innocence is said to be the golden thread that runs throughout criminal law. The United States Supreme Court ruled that “(t)he principle that there is a presumption of innocence in favor of the accused is the undoubted law, axiomatic and elementary, and its enforcement lies at the foundation of the administration of our criminal law,” according to Coffin v. United States, 156 U.S. 432, 453 (1895).

Beverly Kingsford

This directive is what keeps us from judging others out of suspicion or emotion and proving our conclusions beyond a reasonable doubt. It keeps us from presuming guilt by association or one’s failure to associate with our own jaded beliefs and faulty filters.

Beverly Kingsford is from Idaho Falls. She is executive committee assistant for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

