Dan Barker, vice chair for the Bonneville County Democrats, wrote a screed recently against the Idaho Freedom Foundation deserving a response.
Barker says, “Don’t mistake the Freedom Foundation way for the conservative way.” And then he rattles off a list of baseless accusations about the Freedom Foundation. First of all, I doubt Barker, a registered Democrat, has any idea what the “conservative way” is. But I do. And I have read both the state and national Republican Party platform, which anyone would agree are conservative. The platforms talk of lowered taxes, less spending, less regulation, constitutional principles and education freedom.
I have also read the metrics the Freedom Foundation uses to rate legislation, and they are nearly identical. The metrics talk of lowered taxes, less spending, less regulation, constitutional principles and education freedom. Ideologically, the Freedom Foundation is the IDGOP.
So, either Barker doesn’t understand conservatism, which is possible, or he’s lying when he says the Freedom Foundation doesn’t represent the views of the majority of Idahoans. I think it’s the latter, and here’s why:
Instead of citing any policies, Barker goes personal and attacks Freedom Foundation Legislative Affairs Director Fred Birnbaum by calling him a “Utah resident.” What Barker doesn’t mention is that Birnbaum lived much of his life in Idaho, was a successful executive for a successful Idaho corporation and still cares enough about the state to live here part-time during the legislative session so that he can make a difference in our state. In other words, he probably doesn’t need to do that. He could live and work anywhere. He chooses to be here.
Same with Wayne Hoffman, the Freedom Foundation’s president during all of the organization’s nearly 15 years in existence. Barker calls Hoffman a “Washington resident” when all Wayne has done is buy a piece of property in Washington state. But Wayne still lives in Idaho. This is just dishonest.
Then, Barker repeats the same lie told over and over again for years that the Freedom Foundation is funded by “dark money” from “outside” of Idaho. Prove it. I know many people who donate generously to the Freedom Foundation, and they live here in our state. I’m tired of reading articles that make factual assertions about where Freedom Foundation gets its money. Mr. Barker, if you have a list of the Freedom Foundation’s donors, showing that most of its donations come from out of state, let’s see that list.
Finally, Barker attacks Dustin Hurst, who hasn’t worked for the Freedom Foundation in two months. He was there for 10 years, and in that time probably made an enemy of Mary Souza, who Barker names specifically in his article. Souza has been running around making up stories about everyone who didn’t get behind her in her failed race for secretary of state. That doesn’t make her “bullied.” She is the bully.
Barker’s commentary seems in keeping with the new tactic of Idaho Democrats and RINO Republicans claiming that the Freedom Foundation is some boogeyman with bad values, out-of-state leadership and out-of-state values. It’s all a distraction from the truth. The Freedom Foundation is a powerhouse in getting the state back to being a leader in conservative principles that will save the nation from socialists like them. In my experience, Freedom Foundation is the only lobbyist group that actually represents the People of Idaho. Don’t believe me? Go to their website and read their scoring metrics for yourself.
Bryan Zollinger is a former two-term state representative and currently serves as the third vice chair for the Bonneville County Republican Party.
