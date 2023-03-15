Dan Barker, vice chair for the Bonneville County Democrats, wrote a screed recently against the Idaho Freedom Foundation deserving a response.

Barker says, “Don’t mistake the Freedom Foundation way for the conservative way.” And then he rattles off a list of baseless accusations about the Freedom Foundation. First of all, I doubt Barker, a registered Democrat, has any idea what the “conservative way” is. But I do. And I have read both the state and national Republican Party platform, which anyone would agree are conservative. The platforms talk of lowered taxes, less spending, less regulation, constitutional principles and education freedom.

Bryan Zollinger

Bryan Zollinger

Bryan Zollinger is a former two-term state representative and currently serves as the third vice chair for the Bonneville County Republican Party.

