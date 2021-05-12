The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is sponsoring its third annual essay contest. The contest is open to all high school juniors and seniors in Bonneville County. The prize for the winning essay is $1,000. Here’s the topic: “After reading the First Amendment of the Constitution, we encourage students to consider their family, community and nation as they reflect upon these rights. Choose a single right from the First Amendment. Expound on the right you chose and how the protection of that right is a benefit to our society.”
Since the contest applies to high school students, we wanted to post advertisement flyers in Bonneville County high schools. But to post anything on the high school bulletin boards, the district first must give its approval.
I submitted the flyer to districts 93 and 91. District 93 approved the flyer, and soon Thunder Ridge, Hillcrest and Bonneville all posted it on their bulletin boards. But District 91 did not respond. When I followed up, an employee at District 91 said she had discussed the matter with the assistant superintendent (she did not specify either Dan Keck or Kelly Coughenour), and the BCRCC could not post its flyer advertising its essay contest at any District 91 high school.
The employee said the district would not approve the flyer because it promoted a “contest with a prize” instead of a “scholarship.” Even if we called it a “scholarship,” District 91 would not approve posting the flyer because the $1,000 prize money was to be paid directly to the student and not to “further education.” The employee said the BCRCC would need to agree to pay the prize money directly to a winning student’s college or university before the district could possibly approve posting the flyer.
The irony here is not lost on me. District 91 suppressed the BCRCC’s First Amendment right to engage in free speech and advertise its political essay contest to students who could write about how the government (including schools) cannot suppress free speech under the First Amendment. In the end, the juniors and seniors of District 91 are the ultimate losers because they are not given the opportunity to write an essay, win a $1,000 prize and use this money to further their education.
On the other hand, charter schools Desert Study Abroad Academy and Taylor Crossing were eager to promote the BCRCC essay contest at their schools. American Heritage Charter School principal, Shawn Rose, even invited a member of the BCRCC to make a live presentation about the essay contest to its students.
My experience confirms why parents often choose charter schools over public schools. Nobody can blame them. The completely different responses we got from districts 91 and 93 are par for the course because government works right only about half the time if we are lucky.
District 91’s response is simply appalling. The BCRCC is offering a $1,000 in prize money for a high school student to write an essay on the First Amendment, and District 91 refuses to let the BCRCC even talk about it at the school. This makes District 91 a really good example of why high school students need to write essays about the First Amendment, including the right to free speech enshrined in the First Amendment.