Carrie: The Idaho Legislature is convening their 2022 session tomorrow.
Jerry: Given their performance last year, we need to offer them some New Year’s resolutions.
Carrie: How about asking some of our respected city and county leaders for their suggestions? Specifically, what are their number one “do’s” and don’ts” for this session?
Jerry: Great idea. Let’s start with Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper.
Mayor Casper: My number one “do” is for our legislators to address the many problems that have arisen out of last year’s rushed and poorly-vetted House Bill 389. To lower property taxes, legislators must first consider the entire structure of taxation in Idaho state. Currently, too much of the burden associated with Idaho’s rapid growth is being placed on the shoulders of existing property owners. We can do better.
Carrie: What’s your “don’t” for our legislators?
Mayor Casper: Legislators should not make city elections partisan. No good can come of making local elected officials beholden to parties over and above city residents.
Jerry: Excellent advice. Now, let’s ask Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti for his top “do’s” and “don’ts.”
Mayor Coletti: My top priority for the Legislature is to take seriously the sewer, water, broadband and road infrastructure funding Congress recently passed. It has the potential to address multiple infrastructure needs in eastern Idaho.
Carrie: And your number one “don’t”?
Mayor Coletti: Don’t waste time on inter-party or intra-party bickering or fighting. We have big issues to address, such as improving infrastructure, property tax reform (with community leaders at the table,) strengthening education and improving economic opportunity.
Jerry: More excellent advice. Now let’s hear from our Bonneville County Commissioners for some rural perspective.
Commissioner Roger Christensen: My number one “do” for our legislators is to spend less time on personal disputes and return to a level of decorum that seems to be lost in recent sessions. This has contributed to not addressing important priorities early.
Carrie: And your number one “don’t”?
Commissioner Christensen: Don’t rush important legislation through at the end without a thorough discussion and fully understanding the difficulties and consequences created by its implementation. Avoid the “we need to pass the bill to know what’s in it” syndrome.
Jerry: Well said. Now it’s Commissioner Jon Walker’s turn.
Commissioner Walker: The best action the Legislature could work for is removing education from the property tax rolls. Funding should come from non-property tax areas, like sales tax and the lottery.
Carrie: And your “don’t”?
Commissioner Walker: Idahoans cannot afford for our legislators to spend another session propping up their electoral base and justifying their office. Last session they spent a tremendous amount of effort attempting to expand legislative power by weakening other branches of state government. And — no unfunded mandates.
Jerry: Hmm. I recall Rep. Barb Ehardt saying last year “we are not meant to be co-equal … the main branch of government is actually the legislative body.”
Carrie: She needs a civics lesson. Finally, let’s ask Commissioner Bryon Reed his “do’s” and “don’ts.”
Commissioner Reed: First, let me share what they should not do. They should not spend an entire month re-hashing and trying to reverse how the governor and health districts handled COVID-19. It was disappointing to see so much time wasted last year on those issues.
Jerry: And your number one “do”?
Commissioner Reed: I hope they will find a way to use some of the $1.5 billion surplus to help reduce the burden of property tax. They say property tax is a local issue. But the county is mandated by statute to pay for dozens of unfunded services. We could use more help with funding for health districts, public defense, mental health holds, roads and infrastructure. This would enable counties to reduce property taxes and save taxpayers money.
Carrie: Great advice. How about you, Jerry? What’s your number one “do” for our legislators?
Jerry: Make this year’s session more productive and shorter than last year’s.
Carrie: And your “don’t”?
Jerry: Don’t put Idaho into the national news unless it’s for something we’re proud of.