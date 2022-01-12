Democrats and the left push things like critical race theory (or critical theory in general) that seeks to pin blame on someone else (on behalf of the oppressed) and then preaches repentance to the oppressor, but for something you actually do not have control over (i.e., the color of your skin as opposed to your actions or choices) thereby making any resolution impossible.
In some instances, like minors, they are not in control of their own destiny or circumstances. But in all instances, the decision of how to react to such a situation lies solely within our domain (and children should be taught that). The problem is that if we abdicate the responsibility for self-control (or self-governance), we also lose the benefits of self-control, which are free agency and freedom.
Unfortunately, our society has fought tooth and nail against self-control and self-governance. We hear it daily in phrases like, “I had no choice,” “They made me do it,” “It’s not my fault,” and “If you loved them, you would keep them safe.”
When your eyes are open to this concept, you will start seeing and hearing it everywhere, and you will recognize it for what it is: a voluntary relinquishment of our free agency.
Another way that society, the Democrats and the left fight against self-control and self-governance is to remove the consequences of our mistakes or bad choices, thereby preventing us from learning anything from them and repeating them endlessly. We see this in things like abortion and cashless bail.
Look at how we react to anything bad that happens to us. The first reaction is almost always who can I blame, whose fault is it? That is not to say that this is not a valid question, but in every circumstance, it will most assuredly prevent us from making any necessary changes in our own lives, from taking any personal responsibility and governing our own actions or reactions. This constant seeking for whose fault our situation is has turned our society into one of blame and fault avoidance.
Do we want politicians, the people making our laws and policies, to be honest and point out that only we have control over ourselves, and the government’s proper role is not to take care of all of our needs and wants? Or do we want to hear what sounds good and reinforces our belief that we are good people and that anything bad that happens to us is not our fault and they can save us from it so long as we just turn over the fruits of our labors to them to manage and dole out as they see fit?
It was shocking to learn that 60% of Idahoans voted for expanded Medicare and Medicaid benefits (Proposition 2). Where is our pioneer heritage that we all seem to be so proud of? How did the pioneers ever survive and accomplish what they did without things like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, government schools, universal childcare, unemployment and welfare?
If you don’t learn to control (govern) yourself, someone or something else will, and you will be at its mercy.