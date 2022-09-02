As I write this, the Legislature is starting a special session. It will be interesting to see the outcome after this is published on Friday.

One of the biggest issues is the proposed additional education funding from sales tax. There’s no doubt that this proposal is in direct response to the efforts of Reclaim Idaho and its grassroots volunteers to get the state Legislature to do its job and fund education in accordance with what’s written in Idaho’s Constitution.

Miranda Marquit new headshot

Miranda Marquit

Miranda Marquit, Master of Business Administration, is a nationally recognized financial expert, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is the chair of the Bonneville County

Democratic Central Committee and a candidate for state Legislature.

