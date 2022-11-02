To ensure “transparent and ethical government,” a “public entity” in Idaho cannot use “public funds” to “advocate” for a “ballot measure.” I.C. 74-602 and 74-603(6). A “public entity” includes a “school district.” I.C. 74-603(6). This means neither District 91 nor its employees shall make or authorize an “expenditure” from “public funds” to “advocate” for a “ballot measure” I.C. 74-604(1). “Expenditure” means “payment,” “public funds” means “taxes” and a “ballot measure” includes a “bond measure” I.C. 74-603(2), (4) and (7).

Bryan Smith
Bryan Smith

“’Advocate’ does not mean providing factual information about a ballot measure and the public entity’s reason for the ballot measure stated in a factually neutral manner” I.C. 74-603(b). District 91 can state “the cost of indebtedness” for a bond, its “intended purpose,” the “condition of the property to be addressed,” the “date and location of election” or “other applicable information necessary to provide transparency to electors” I.C. 74-603(b). District 91 may also prepare and distribute to electors an objective statement explaining the purpose and effect of a bond measure, including “the cost per taxpayer” provided it is “based on reasonable estimates prepared in good faith” I.C. 74-605(4).

Bryan Smith is a local Idaho Falls attorney and serves as the state committeeman in the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

