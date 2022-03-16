Like all employers, I regularly receive correspondence from the state of Idaho. Each year a notice arrives from the Department of Labor stating my unemployment rating. This rating establishes how much I must pay into the unemployment insurance trust fund for unemployment benefits if my employees become unemployed. Generally, it’s a single-page notice, but this year was very different.
With the notice were two letters from Idaho officials claiming credit for the unemployment rating I must pay. The first was from the Department of Labor which sounded like what it was — a political advertisement for establishment candidates: “Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Brad Little and the commitment of the Idaho Legislature to a business-friendly landscape, legislation has passed to freeze the 2021 base UI tax rate for 2022 and 2023. The Governor’s decision to transfer $200 million of CARES Act funding to the unemployment insurance trust fund allowed us to keep UI taxes low in 2021.” This letter could have been written by Little’s campaign committee.
The second letter, signed by Little, took personal credit for spending COVID relief money, borrowed by the feds, which will be a burden on our grandchildren for decades: “I am pleased to share some great news — a key part of my ‘Leading Idaho’ tax cut plan achieved legislative support, and I signed House Bill 450 a few weeks ago. … With my signing of House Bill 450, we are locking in those lower rates for the next two years so you can continue creating good Idaho jobs.”
Let me see if I understand. Thanks to Brad Little, for the next two years I will pay slightly less in unemployment tax, and the bill for that savings will be paid by unborn citizens. COVID relief funds were borrowed from the future to pay for pandemic emergencies, but Brad Little and our legislators are using those funds to solicit our votes in the primary election. Why is our governor allowed to send what is clearly campaign literature, postage paid by the taxpayers, in the same envelope with basic state communications? If you like that, get ready for more.
In the near future, state taxpayers will get a check refunding a portion of our income taxes paid in 2021. Expect those checks to arrive in mailboxes just days before the May primary election, and I am sure the envelope will contain another letter from Brad Little claiming credit for returning a small portion of our own money. That is exactly what happened last year when this same ploy was used by Little. If a creditor repeatedly charged you too much and then sent back the overcharge, would you be grateful for his scheme? If he overcharged year after year, you would stop using that business. Why should we have to give them an interest-free loan until they decide to send back our money? Why should we trust someone with such poor business skills?
If you think borrowing from the unborn and overcharging and refunding makes a good business model, then Little is your man. If you agree that we can do better, then vote for anyone else. Most importantly, do not allow your primary vote to be bought with your grandchildren’s money.