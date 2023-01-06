Can you imagine a voting system in Idaho where people would get to decide if you are conservative enough to choose GOP candidates in Idaho? It is unbelievable that a right so protected and set into our Constitution could be removed based on perceived worthiness. Many agree that the primary system in Idaho is not working, but limiting voting is certainly not the solution.
The GOP may be allowed to close down and control voting in a way that only gives voice to one ideology, but is that good for our democratic republic? Their claims are primarily directed at crossover voting due to the current primary rules within Idaho elections. GOP members like Branden Durst continue to falsely claim tens of thousands of Democrats crossed over to impact Idaho’s recent primary elections. However, Durst wrote the rules to qualify himself as a GOP member, even though he had only relatively recently registered as a Republican.
Many of the supporters of these new rules are candidates unable to secure their seats in the election. It is an effort to game the system, allowing the candidate to select the voters versus trying to actually win over the people they’re supposed to represent. Idaho voters should consider the motives behind the effort. Consider the candidate that would choose their winning over your freedom and whom they intend to represent.
The current rules help to allow Idahoans to attempt to vote in races they think they can influence—where they have a voice. Citizenship, residency and age are the only qualifiers. There are timelines in place to prevent fraud, although there are no requirements for informed voting. However, the extremists in the GOP are trying to create a system designed to qualify voters based on how they spend their money and the ideas they have. This would be a system where a select few would decide who’s “worthy” to vote on Idaho representatives. Their system would transform our representative republic into an oligarchy.
It’s not about party control. Idaho has seen a supermajority with the GOP for almost 30 years. As the country has seen challenges in getting GOP candidates elected, Idaho has continued its traditional red wave each election. Many of the people elected are the same candidates that have been a part of Idaho politics for quite some time, showing it is not some new faction people want to unseat. These extremists are trying to influence policy and get into office with a minority of votes.
Idaho voters need to stay engaged through this legislative session. GOP members should reach out to the rules committee and protect our freedom. All Idahoans should consider this as an attack by an extremist minority, hijacking a party and making decisions that will impact the rest of us. Once we start giving away our liberty, where will it stop? Stand up and let your voice be heard that Idaho elections should be open, and the winner should be the one with the most votes.
Dan Barker is a leadership management consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.
