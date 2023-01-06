Can you imagine a voting system in Idaho where people would get to decide if you are conservative enough to choose GOP candidates in Idaho? It is unbelievable that a right so protected and set into our Constitution could be removed based on perceived worthiness. Many agree that the primary system in Idaho is not working, but limiting voting is certainly not the solution.

Dan Barker

The GOP may be allowed to close down and control voting in a way that only gives voice to one ideology, but is that good for our democratic republic? Their claims are primarily directed at crossover voting due to the current primary rules within Idaho elections. GOP members like Branden Durst continue to falsely claim tens of thousands of Democrats crossed over to impact Idaho’s recent primary elections. However, Durst wrote the rules to qualify himself as a GOP member, even though he had only relatively recently registered as a Republican.

Dan Barker is a leadership management consultant and the vice chair of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.

