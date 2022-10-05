On Sept. 19 the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee hosted a debate between the candidates for Legislative District 33 Seat A: Republican Barbara Ehardt and Democrat Miranda Marquit. The following is a synopsis of their positions: On education, Marquit believes Idahoans want a better education system. She would spend more money on it by funding mental health programs, teachers and our public schools. Ehardt believes we have been increasing funding for education for the last two years and that we need to see whether spending more money elicits better results.

Barbara Miller

Barbara Miller

“Fund the student, not the system.”

Barbara Miller serves as treasurer for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.

