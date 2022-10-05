On Sept. 19 the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee hosted a debate between the candidates for Legislative District 33 Seat A: Republican Barbara Ehardt and Democrat Miranda Marquit. The following is a synopsis of their positions: On education, Marquit believes Idahoans want a better education system. She would spend more money on it by funding mental health programs, teachers and our public schools. Ehardt believes we have been increasing funding for education for the last two years and that we need to see whether spending more money elicits better results.
“Fund the student, not the system.”
On critical race theory, Marquit believes it doesn’t exist and that it is a false narrative. Ehardt thinks it exists and every time it is exposed, it gets rebranded. On taxes, Marquit wants to tax the rich to spend more. Ehardt wants to rein in government spending.
On culture, drag queens and gender, Marquit thinks right-wing extremists have made up the culture war. She will focus on what Idahoans want and not on what is happening in schools or to the children. She doesn’t know or care how many genders there are and decried the fact that parents in Idaho have control over their children’s health care. She believes these decisions should be made by medical “experts.” Ehardt wants to bring back morality and religion and support the family, as gender ideology is causing chaos and confusion — gender “affirming” medical interventions are child abuse.
On abortion, Marquit is pro-choice. She says women should not have to carry a “septic” fetus, suggesting that only women don’t have bodily autonomy. Pregnancy Crisis Centers provide misinformation and Planned Parenthood should be funded. Ehardt is pro-life, believing that once a child is conceived, parents have a responsibility for it.
With regard to Medicaid/Medicare, Marquit hopes to expand it. Ehardt believes expansion has actually harmed the people that truly need it. Marquit is for legalizing marijuana, Ehardt against. Marquit is also for workforce housing, while Ehardt says it’s not the government’s role to provide housing. On voter fraud, Marquit says lack of voter fraud is an excuse to limit access to the ballot box. Ehardt looks to protect election integrity. Marquit seeks to breach the “outdated” Snake River dams and would spend money making hydropower more efficient and salmon friendly. Ehardt disagrees due to the impact on Idaho sovereignty (energy production and goods to market).
Ms. Marquit spent a great deal of time telling us what Idahoans want. “Idahoans want education, affordable housing, jobs, to be able to pay their property taxes” and that “we” need to invest in those things more. The implication is that if you do not want these things, you are not an Idahoan, and shame on you, you are a bad and selfish person.
She is happy to say additional education spending, housing and health care come from higher taxes (which is the only way that government gets money — it does not produce or manufacture anything.)
So, who should control your labor, your money and your children — you or the government?
Marquit says the government and the “experts.”
Ehardt says you.
Barbara Miller serves as treasurer for the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.
