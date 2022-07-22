It’s been over 10 years.

That’s a long time even for our government. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was put into place on June 15, 2012. It was meant to be a stopgap, temporary measure while we figured out a more permanent solution. It has been just over 10 years — and we are no closer to a solution. No closer to providing the stability to these families that we originally intended to.

David Roth is a nonprofit director and a candidate for U.S. Senate.

