Carrie: Looks like Congressman Simpson’s $33.5 billion salmon and energy proposal has created some controversy?
Jerry: I’m glad saving the Idaho salmon and steelhead runs is part of his plan. But it’s much bigger than that.
Carrie: What’s involved?
Jerry: The most controversial part is bypassing the four lower Snake River dams, all of which are located in Washington. The proposal calls for removing the earthen berms around the dams. The dam infrastructure will remain in place.
Carrie: If the proposal doesn’t save the salmon, could the dams could be restarted?
Jerry: Yes.
Carrie: What about the dams on the Columbia? He’s not proposing to shut them down. Why are the four lower Snake River dams singled out?
Jerry: To reach the ocean, Idaho salmon must transit the four lower Snake River dams in addition to the four Columbia River dams. And they have an extremely low survival rate of 1%. Mainstream Columbia salmon only have to travel four dams and have a 3-4% survival rate that allows for maintaining the species. Biologists say the 1% survival rate will lead to extinction for Idaho salmon.
Carrie: Can’t they build fish ladders or transport the fish around the dams?
Jerry: For over 30 years, all those things and more have been tried. The Bonneville Power Authority, which operates the dams, has spent over $17 billion on remedies, but the runs continue to diminish.
Carrie: It’s obviously time for a new approach. But won’t shutting down four hydropower dams negatively impact energy? And what about the ag community that depends on them to transport their products?
Jerry: Let’s start with energy. The lower Snake River dams produce 4% of the Northwest’s electricity, and the BPA is in serious financial distress. It is more than $15 billion in debt and has burned through $900 million of cash reserves in a decade. Demand for its hydropower is decreasing in the age of renewable energy.
Carrie: Can we replace the power the dams produce?
Jerry: Simpson’s proposal says no dams will be bypassed until they can be replaced by clean, affordable energy production.
Carrie: But won’t bypassing the dams impact the Palouse and Idaho grain farmers who use the Snake River to transport their products?
Jerry: Over the past 20 years, shipping on the lower Snake has dropped almost 70%. Every single barge costs taxpayers almost $35,000 in federal subsidies. There is $1.5 billion in Simpson’s plan to cover the expense of reconfiguring their barging to rail and road transport.
Carrie: That seems like a reasonable alternative. What about the farmers who irrigate out of the Snake River?
Jerry: Simpson’s proposal includes $750 million for the Snake River corridor irrigators so they can re-engineer their systems to extend their pipes and deepen their wells.
Carrie: Sounds like Simpson’s proposal could actually end the salmon wars?
Jerry: His proposal would also ban all salmon litigation against the remaining dams in the Columbia, Snake and Willamette Basin for 35 years.
Carrie: How did this come about?
Jerry: Congressman Simpson has spent three years studying this issue involving over 300 meetings with stakeholders. It’s a very complicated problem. That’s why it’s so important our communities and industry have a say in the matter. What we don’t need is a federal judge deciding how all of this will end.
Carrie: It trades chaos for certainty.
Jerry: It’s a starting point for a serious discussion with all stakeholders about their needs and concerns. It will greatly benefit Idaho’s salmon and steelhead fishing industry and will be a real economic boom for rural communities like Riggins, Salmon, Challis and Stanley. For details, go to simpson.house.gov.
Carrie: What troubles me are folks who say “hell no” without honest consideration of Simpson’s proposal.
Jerry: I like Mike Simpson’s words, “Hell no is easy and popular until the day outside forces pick the winners and losers.”