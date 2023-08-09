The American justice system, once hailed as a beacon of fairness and equality, is facing a reckoning as a growing divide becomes very evident. Recent developments, including the alleged corruption within the Biden family and the indictment of former President Donald Trump, sheds light on what appears to be a two-tiered approach to justice.

Just recently, former President Donald Trump was indicted once again, for what is perceived as politically motivated charges intending to derail his candidacy for president. The sheer number of cases being brought against Donald Trump by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, while he is Biden’s leading opponent for president, raises eyebrows about the integrity of our justice system. Of course, the fake news media has trained their spotlights on Donald Trump, focusing all of their energy on the allegations against him.

Dorothy Moon is the Idaho GOP chairwoman.

