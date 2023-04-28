One of the bills advanced by Rep. Barb Ehardt enacted into law this year was House Bill 191. This new law prohibits Idaho agencies and institutions of higher learning from taking into account any company’s “ESG” score when awarding state contracts or procuring “goods, services, parts, supplies and equipment … including, but not limited to, designs, plans, programs, systems, techniques and any rights or interests in such property.”

Jan Brown

Jan Brown

Here is the Statement of Purpose for HB 191:

Janice Brown is the state committeewoman for the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee and a retired nonprofit executive.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.