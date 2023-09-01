The Idaho Freedom Foundation may be coming to your school district to carry out its publicly proclaimed goal of getting the government out of the business of educating our kids. Just witness the disintegration of the West Bonner County School District in Priest River at the hands of an extremist-controlled school board.

Keith Rutledge and Susan Brown were elected to the school board in 2021 with Freedom Foundation’s support. Along with a third Freedom Foundation-supported trustee, they have had WBCSD in turmoil ever since. They refused to support a school levy in May that was intended to cover about a third of the district’s operating budget. That put the district in a real financial bind.

