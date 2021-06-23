Understanding politics requires a knowledge of history. Without a historical perspective, it is easy to be fooled by those who are not honest. Sometimes the easiest way to know what people are doing is to observe how they are projecting on others. Projection is the transfer of one’s own fault or emotion to another person. Every liar thinks everyone else is a liar; every thief sees others as trying to steal from them and every racist accuses others of being a racist. The Democrats accuse almost everyone of racism.
The Republican Party was founded in the 1850s specifically to oppose slavery. It was the party of abolition. When Abraham Lincoln was elected in 1859, all Democrat southern states left the Union to form a new country for the express purpose of preserving slavery. When the Civil War began, there were less than a dozen Republican slaveowners in the whole country. Slavery was a Democratic institution. Four years later when the war ended, the slaves were freed because Republican blood was shed to free them. Juneteenth, recently adopted as a national holiday by a Democratic president and Democratic Congress, celebrates the Republican victory over the racist Confederacy resulting in freedom for the slaves. The Democrats have been mad at the Republicans ever since we freed their slaves, and now they seek to slander us by projecting their racism.
After the Civil War, the 14th Amendment (approved by a Republican Congress) finally gave Black men full citizenship and promised them equal protection under the law. Reconstruction lasted 10 years, but then the federal troops withdrew, and the local white Democratic government returned to the South. Many Black people lived under a sharecropping system little better than slavery. The Democratic legislatures adopted Jim Crow laws that established different rules for Blacks and whites. In some Southern states, Blacks and whites could not work in the same room and students of different races had to use separate textbooks. Atlanta courts kept two Bibles, one for white witnesses and one for Black witnesses. Southern Democrats adopted Jim Crow laws to suppress Black voting rights. Democrats’ current claims that Republicans support such laws is a fraudulent racist projection.
It took a Republican president, Dwight D. Eisenhower, to use federal troops to force the Southern Democrats to integrate the schools. It took a lifelong Republican minister, Martin Luther King Jr., to allow all men and women to dream of a time when we are judged not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character. It took Idaho Republicans to adopt a state party platform that states, “We believe in equal rights, equal justice and equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, creed, sex, age or disability.” Those principles are the exact opposite of racism because they are the recognition that all God’s children are created equally.
My mama taught me that when you point a finger at someone else, three fingers point back at you. Democrats’ claims that Republicans are racist are simply the pot falsely calling the kettle black. Don’t believe a single projected word.