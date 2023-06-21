The First Amendment of the United States Constitution is an essential guarantee that protects individuals’ fundamental right to freedom of speech. Its significance cannot be emphasized enough. Throughout history, this right has played a crucial role in our republic, serving as a cornerstone that fosters open dialogue, encourages the exchange of ideas and ensures government accountability to the people.

Recent media coverage of a high school student in Kellogg, Idaho, who was prohibited from walking in his graduation ceremony due to expressing offensive speech, has sparked discussions about the boundaries of free speech and its impact on individuals’ livelihoods.

Dorothy Moon is the Idaho GOP chairwoman.

