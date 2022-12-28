“Someone ought to do something!” Bob shouted as he careened down the highway.

I’m not sure if he was referring to the war in that far-off land, or the most recent senseless tragedy, or the latest corrupt politician, unmasked but facing no consequences for his public offenses. Or maybe it was just the stupid pothole Bob hit, spilling his coffee down his pantleg. Again.

Russell Spencer

Spencer

Russell Spencer is the Precinct 27 Committee Officer for the Bonneville County Republican Party.

