“Someone ought to do something!” Bob shouted as he careened down the highway.
I’m not sure if he was referring to the war in that far-off land, or the most recent senseless tragedy, or the latest corrupt politician, unmasked but facing no consequences for his public offenses. Or maybe it was just the stupid pothole Bob hit, spilling his coffee down his pantleg. Again.
What can Bob do? Like the rest of us, he opens his phone (hopefully after he gets to his destination but statistics suggest otherwise) and in 280 characters or less, he uses Twitter or Instagram or Facebook to tell the whole world (or the 20 or so people who actually follow him) just how angry he is at the thing. Whatever that “thing” might be.
Bob complains a lot but accomplishes little. Tomorrow, the war will still rage on. There will still be senseless tragedies. Corrupt politicians will still live with impunity. And without fail, Bob is sure to hit that stupid pothole. Again.
Do you think you could do any better?
Maybe you could. We’ll never know until you try.
Abraham Lincoln ended his Gettysburg Address with the prayer “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, [would] not perish from the earth.” How tragic that a Republic kept and preserved through a Civil War, a Great Depression, terrorist attacks and countless other tragedies, could falter today due to mere apathy.
Engaged citizens are the lifeblood of our Republic. That means we need you –yes, you – to get involved.
Some options are volunteer for a community board, contact your Precinct Committee Officer in your neighborhood, or attend your school board and/or city council meetings. There are several ways to get involved through the county Republican party (https://www.bonnevillegop.com/get-involved). Attend the monthly meeting or sign up for the newsletter.
Ask not what your community can do for you but what you can do for your community. The grassroots is an excellent place to start.
I’m not saying that you’ll end the war or make sense of those senseless tragedies or root out public corruption or address any number of a host of daunting issues – poverty, hunger, disease. Of course, I’m not saying you won’t, either.
Perhaps you tell yourself that you can’t end the war or root out public corruption. Maybe you feel there is nothing you can do about poverty, hunger, or disease. But the fact is that for every positive change someone has to take the first step, and if no one ever takes it, then there is no change, no improvement, no freedom. Maybe that first step has to be taken by you. Maybe that pothole will never be fixed unless you have the courage to metaphorically step in and fill it.
In a few days it will be New Years, and many of us will make resolutions. May I suggest just one?
Get involved and resolve to take the first step.
Russell Spencer is the Precinct 27 Committee Officer for the Bonneville County Republican Party.
