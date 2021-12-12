Jerry: The holiday season is a great time to reflect on things we’re grateful for.
Carrie: There’s certainly a lot to be thankful for. Thanks to the vaccines, we’ve been able to resume an almost normal life again.
Jerry: I’d like to thank the pharmaceutical companies who created and manufactured the vaccines. It’s a scientific miracle that safe and effective vaccines were produced and distributed so quickly.
Carrie: A big part of that success was the thousands of health care workers who administered the vaccines.
Jerry: Agreed. And I would like to thank the 200 million Americans who have stepped up and gotten vaccinated so far. Their willingness to do so has saved lives and helped reduce pressure on our health care system.
Carrie: Indeed, most Idahoans who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Sadly, over 1,200 Americans are dying each day from COVID-19, most of them unvaccinated.
Jerry: Next on my list to thank is Idaho’s public schoolteachers and administrators.
Carrie: It’s bad enough the pandemic has made teaching so challenging. But lately, teachers have been under attack by extremist groups like the Idaho Freedom Foundation that seek to dismantle public education.
Jerry: Free public education is a cornerstone of every community and a bedrock of our democratic republic. It gives every child the opportunity to learn how to think for themselves and make something of their lives.
Carrie: Speaking of democracy, I’d like to thank Reclaim Idaho for successfully overturning the Idaho Legislature’s 2021 law that made citizen initiatives almost impossible to put on the ballot.
Jerry: Thanks to their efforts, Idahoans will be able to put their concerns on the ballot when the Legislature fails to address them.
Carrie: Also speaking of the Legislature, I’d like to thank the Idaho Senate for shutting down the November legislative session.
Jerry: But the Legislature adjourned in May.
Carrie: No, the Senate adjourned, but the House “recessed” so they could call themselves back into session whenever they wished.
Jerry: Doesn’t the Idaho Constitution envision a part-time Legislature? Only the governor has the power to call them into a special session.
Carrie: The recess was a slick maneuver by the House Republican leaders to get around the Idaho Constitution. Given some of the kooky stuff they do, I think the last thing we need is the Legislature calling itself back into session.
Jerry: It recalls to mind Mark Twain’s quote “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe while the Legislature is in session.”
Carrie: Agreed. Next on my list is thanking the Post Register.
Jerry: For publishing our column?
Carrie: Very funny. Sadly, local newspapers are closing their doors across the country. We are fortunate we still have a newspaper covering local happenings and playing a watchdog role with our government.
Jerry: For me, one of the bright spots of the holiday season is eastern Idaho’s Secret Santa. This generous soul is giving away a million dollars again this year to local people struggling with hardships.
Carrie: Almost every day you can read a heartwarming story about how Secret Santa has brightened the lives of people who need a little extra help with groceries, home repairs, wheelchairs, medical care and more.
Jerry: Indeed. This shows us all the true spirit of Christmas.