By all measures, the state GOP convention last month was a grand success. Over the course of three days, Twin Falls was positively buzzing with enthusiasm, patriotic zeal and love of Republican values. Well over 700 GOP delegates from each of Idaho’s 44 counties rubbed shoulders as we debated platform principles, adopted various party resolutions and learned from one another.

In the end, these delegates who help make up the Republican Party organization plotted their own course. At its core, a political party is a group of citizens that exercise their freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of association and freedom to petition their government, and that’s exactly what happens at a convention wherein the party reorganizes itself. The grassroots volunteers renewed and amended the GOP platform, gave an entirely new slate of state leaders an opportunity to serve (wish we could do that with Congress) and set the Idaho Republican Party forward into motion for the next two years — all with arguably more enthusiasm and unity than we’ve seen in decades. The vote tallies were overwhelming majorities. By and large, the volunteers who make up the GOP are eager to make a difference in their quest for better government, better candidates and better communities.

