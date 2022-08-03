By all measures, the state GOP convention last month was a grand success. Over the course of three days, Twin Falls was positively buzzing with enthusiasm, patriotic zeal and love of Republican values. Well over 700 GOP delegates from each of Idaho’s 44 counties rubbed shoulders as we debated platform principles, adopted various party resolutions and learned from one another.
In the end, these delegates who help make up the Republican Party organization plotted their own course. At its core, a political party is a group of citizens that exercise their freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of association and freedom to petition their government, and that’s exactly what happens at a convention wherein the party reorganizes itself. The grassroots volunteers renewed and amended the GOP platform, gave an entirely new slate of state leaders an opportunity to serve (wish we could do that with Congress) and set the Idaho Republican Party forward into motion for the next two years — all with arguably more enthusiasm and unity than we’ve seen in decades. The vote tallies were overwhelming majorities. By and large, the volunteers who make up the GOP are eager to make a difference in their quest for better government, better candidates and better communities.
Before the American founding, the idea that individual citizens could shape their own destiny in this way was virtually unheard of. Superstitions, royal bloodlines and rule by brute force were the world standard before our American experiment in self-government.
Of course, self-determination requires participation, and in that regard, the Republican Party in Bonneville County is leading the way. With over a hundred applicants, Bonneville County had no shortage of volunteers. Our delegates at the convention were truly awe-inspiring, and I couldn’t be prouder of them. We filled every seat and had alternates to spare. As they shared, listened, learned, debated and campaigned, each and every Bonneville volunteer was an active participant in shaping their own Republican Party.
None of this happens without opposition, as in life, nothing good ever does. The official Republican Party organization in Bonneville County has long endured heavy criticism from those who do not share our Republican values or those frustrated by their inability to control the organization. This year has been no different. Bonneville’s delegates witnessed misguided attempts to exclude them from the convention, last-minute email barrages and a whisper campaign of mean-spirited mass text messages. And that’s not even counting the unprecedented lawsuit or ongoing attempts to sic federal regulators on one’s own party. Despite it all, the good people making up the grassroots volunteers of the Bonneville County Republican party persevered, and preserve we must.
America is a great nation because of her people — none moreso than Idaho, and no county more than Bonneville. When good people stand up and participate in our own self-determination, rather than complaining from the sidelines or orchestrating sabotage from behind the scenes, there is little that can stop us. There are more than enough fantastic conservatives in Bonneville County. When Republicans do things the right way, good things happen.
Nicholas Contos is the chairman of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.