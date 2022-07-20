A letter I wrote to the Bonneville County patriots who served at the Idaho GOP Convention:
I have been trying to figure out a way to express my feelings about being a part of this with all of you and thank each and every one for their efforts, strengths, sacrifice, and dedication.
I am so impressed by our group and other conservatives across the state. We are in a battle and most Americans just go about their lives.
I have been so disheartened by this, especially in the last few years as I watch sheep just go along to get along. I guess that is what they have been doing. I don’t really know because I am baffled as I observe society these days. I’ve watched people grumble about their freedoms being taken away and then just do as they are told. I’ve heard people complain over and over but not stand up when action is needed.
Now after working with many of you through the last two elections and now the state party election, I am so proud to stand beside you, fighting for the good of our republic, our freedoms, our families, our unborn children.
We needed every one of us! We needed each of the delegates and each of the alternates. We needed people at home praying and cheering us on. We needed people to gather others, to get informed, hear candidates speak and ask the hard questions. We needed people who would step out of their comfort zones. We needed people working tirelessly till 2 in the morning. We needed people making phone calls. We needed counters and organizers. We needed knowledgeable and articulate lawyers. We needed wives’ and husbands’ support. We needed websites and QR codes. We needed creativity, t-shirt designers, signs on cars, and buttons on shirts. We needed information and communication tools. We needed cheers, applause, smiles, and hugs of support. We needed people that set aside others’ weaknesses and quirks and pulled together. And when it came right down to it, we needed butts in the seats and words in others’ ears. We needed everyone’s talents, everyone’s voice, everyone’s vote.
Several victories were won but the biggest was 3 great volunteers from eastern Idaho were elected with over 60% of the vote. Every single person that played a part in this HUGE WIN this past weekend for our state and our party was needed and were a part of why we won.
Thank you all! Everyone one of you. You have restored my faith in people who love freedom.
We won a battle but we are still in the war. Let’s keep fighting, building, organizing, and supporting our conservative leaders in office. We need to spread the word and build on our conservative momentum, our volunteers, our party, our force for what is right and good for the PEOPLE. WE THE PEOPLE!
Real changes are on the way. Thank you all, every one of you! LET’S ROLL!
Kelly Porter is the secretary of the Bonneville Country Republican Central Committee.