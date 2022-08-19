There has been a lot of attention in the last few weeks about the cost of insulin. Unfortunately, both of our U.S. senators voted against capping the monthly cost of insulin for the majority of Americans. And while insulin is absolutely critical for the 9 million or so insulin-dependent diabetics in this country, it is not the only medication out there hitting Americans in the pocketbook.

David Roth

According to NiceRX.com, the average per capita cost for pharmaceuticals in the United States is $1,228.66 per year, just over 37% higher than the next highest country, Switzerland. Many of these medications are for chronic illnesses such as diabetes. About 30% of diabetics are insulin dependent. The rest of us, like me, who has Type 2 diabetes, manage our diabetes quite well with other medications. Imagine my shock this past month when I went to refill my prescription. What had previously been a $74 co-pay, after insurance and manufacturer discount card, was now about $324. It worked out to be a 337% increase. The only explanation given? The drug is now simply more expensive due to demand.

David Roth is a member of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee and a candidate for U.S. Senate.

