There has been a lot of attention in the last few weeks about the cost of insulin. Unfortunately, both of our U.S. senators voted against capping the monthly cost of insulin for the majority of Americans. And while insulin is absolutely critical for the 9 million or so insulin-dependent diabetics in this country, it is not the only medication out there hitting Americans in the pocketbook.
According to NiceRX.com, the average per capita cost for pharmaceuticals in the United States is $1,228.66 per year, just over 37% higher than the next highest country, Switzerland. Many of these medications are for chronic illnesses such as diabetes. About 30% of diabetics are insulin dependent. The rest of us, like me, who has Type 2 diabetes, manage our diabetes quite well with other medications. Imagine my shock this past month when I went to refill my prescription. What had previously been a $74 co-pay, after insurance and manufacturer discount card, was now about $324. It worked out to be a 337% increase. The only explanation given? The drug is now simply more expensive due to demand.
While we all understand that prices do tend to increase, one has to wonder what is driving this increase. Especially since it seems to be felt most here in the United States — more than anywhere else in the world. What have they figured out that we have not?
This seems particularly egregious considering a recent article in the Washington Post reporting that AbbVie, the maker of the best-selling drug in the world, Humira, generates 75% of its sales in the United States. Thanks to the Trump tax law changes, though, AbbVie can shield 99% of that income from U.S. taxes. 99%!
To be clear: these companies are charging Americans more than they charge anyone else and at the same time ducking out on their responsibility to pay U.S. taxes on those ill-gotten gains. Based on current votes, and statement releases by our Republican leaders, they are not only proud of this fact, but would seek to expand it. They also appear to oppose any measure designed to hold Big Pharma accountable.
Where does that leave the average American? It leaves about 35 million of us, myself included, completely dependent on our Affordable Care Act insurance and the protections guaranteed to us against discrimination due to a pre-existing chronic condition. Without that lifeline, there would be no way that I could afford to insure myself and get the medications that I need to remain healthy and support my family.
We need to focus on increasing access to affordable health care, especially among vulnerable populations. That is one reason I am proud to be a Democrat. We are looking for solutions to real problems, while the other side is simply fixated on sunsetting programs such as the ACA, Medicare and Social Security — with no real plan to replace them.
David Roth is a member of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee and a candidate for U.S. Senate.