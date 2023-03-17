In his election night remarks, Attorney General Raul Labrador said his “job is to represent the people, not bureaucracy of Idaho.” He overlooked the fact that the attorney general’s main job under Idaho law is to represent the agencies and officials of the bureaucracy. Labrador also promised to make Idaho “a better place for our families.”

These remarks are hard to square up with Labrador’s heavy-handed action against upward of 80 community organizations that serve families across the state of Idaho. Starting in early March, Labrador began serving civil investigative demands upon organizations that applied for and received federal funds designed to compensate for learning loss as a result of the pandemic. The CIDs were improperly based on statutes designed to go after crooks, scamsters and fake charities. One such statute is the Consumer Protection Act, which is intended to target con artists.

Jim Jones

Jim Jones is a Vietnam combat veteran who served eight years as Idaho attorney general (1983-1991) and 12 years as a justice on the Idaho Supreme Court (2005-2017). He is a regular columnist for The Hill online news. He blogs at JJCommonTater.com.

