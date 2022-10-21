A child observed mountain climbers rappelling off a cliff near Heise. She laughingly said she wanted to walk off the top. When told that would hurt her, she adamantly shook her head. “Uh uh.”

Wendy Norman

This illustrates polarization. More than 60% of Republicans believe Joe Biden was not lawfully elected. Nearly all Democrats believe the 2020 election was fair. Both sides emphatically shake their heads at the other side who are either corrupt or duped.

Wendy Norman is a local teacher and a member of the Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee. She is a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives.

