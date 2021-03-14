Carrie: The Idaho Legislature is attempting, once again, to make it harder for Idahoans to put a “citizens’ initiative” on the ballot.
Jerry: Remind me what that is?
Carrie: The Idaho Constitution allows citizens to propose a law by going directly to the voters via the ballot.
Jerry: How’s that?
Carrie: First you file your petition including 20 valid signatures with the secretary of state. Next, it’s reviewed by the Idaho attorney general’s office. If approved, you’ll have 180 days to collect signatures from 6% of registered voters statewide with at least 6% collected from 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.
Jerry: Once you meet those requirements, it goes onto the ballot in the next general election?
Carrie: Yes, and it requires only a simple majority of votes to pass. The most recent one that passed was expanding Medicaid in 2018.
Jerry: Do all states allow citizen ballot initiatives?
Carrie: Currently 24 do, with most of them being in the West. This came about during the early 1900s because people were concerned that monied interests like railroads, mining and timber industries had undue influence over state legislatures.
Jerry: You mean the real interests of people weren’t being addressed back then? Hmm … reminds me of Idaho’s Medicaid expansion story.
Carrie: The citizens’ initiative became part of the Idaho Constitution in 1912. But they didn’t specify how many signatures were needed to qualify an initiative for the ballot. It took the Legislature over 20 years to set the rules. They decided on 10% of the votes cast at the previous governor’s election.
Jerry: From the very beginning, they were reticent about having us pesky citizens proposing laws. The first initiative, approving a Fish and Game Commission, didn’t happen until 1938.
Carrie: In the first 50 years, there were about a dozen ballot initiatives. But the ’80s and ’90s brought another dozen. In 1984, the Legislature pushed back with a bill doubling the number of required signatures to get onto the ballot.
Jerry: It was introduced without a hearing, voted on and sent to the governor within 24 hours. But Gov. Evans vetoed it.
Carrie: The next attempt was in 1997 when the Legislature added a geographic requirement. Signatures must include 6% of the voters from at least 22 counties.
Jerry: But the Federal District Court struck down the law as unconstitutional due to unequal populations in our counties.
Carrie: They finally succeeded in 2013. Because Idaho’s legislative districts are closer in population, the new law required they include signatures from at least 6% of voters in 18 out of 35 legislative districts.
Jerry: Since then, only two initiatives have made the ballot. Medicaid expansion, which voters passed and historical horse racing, which failed, both in 2018.
Carrie: Apparently that was too threatening for some legislators. In 2019 they passed a new very restrictive bill, but Gov. Little vetoed it.
Jerry: So, here we go again?
Carrie: Now there’s a new bill (Senate Bill 1110) requiring signatures from 6% of the voters in every legislative district. They claim signature gatherers focus on urban districts and ignore rural areas.
Jerry: But that means one district can kill an effort supported by everyone else.
Carrie: Yup. Don’t forget everyone, rural or urban, gets to vote on the ballot. I hear their biggest fear is special interest groups will attempt to use initiatives to legalize marijuana in Idaho.
Jerry: But making it more difficult means big money groups will be the only ones who can fund a ballot initiative campaign.
Carrie: That’s why we’re asking our readers to tell their House representatives and Gov. Little to kill this bill.
Jerry: As someone once said, “The most common way for people to give up power is by thinking they don’t have any.”